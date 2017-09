TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa Police Department requested homicide investigators assistance at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments around 4:15am Friday morning.

At approximately 3:55 am, Tuscaloosa Police Officers responded to a shooting call at this location and found 25-year-old Decarlos McAlpine, Jr. deceased in his vehicle.

McAlpine suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are interviewing several people of interest at this time.

This is the thirteenth homicide in Tuscaloosa County this year.