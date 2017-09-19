»»YELLOW CREEK COMMUNITY HAS NEW WEATHER SAFE ROOM

Members of the Yellow Creek community now have a safe place they can go in case of any weather emergencies. A few miles down Yellow Creek Road on the left-hand side, there’s now a building with a sign out front: Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Department Community Safe Room.

This new building is meant to protect as many as 300 people and is designed to withstand winds up to 250 miles an hour.

“We’re having the grand opening of our community safe room, this is a Project that our fire department has been working on now for about five years,” said Wayne Ford, president of the Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Department board of directors.

A lot of work went in to making this happen, and the volunteer firefighters said they’re grateful for all the support and generous donations.

While the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for most of the building costs, the fire department had to raise $150,000.

“It’s going to be great,” said Chief Firefighter Frank Trevor. “A lot of people have really been looking forward to this. We’ve needed it for quite a long time, and to go from nothing to something this nice is really a blessing.”

But it’s not just a safe room for weather emergencies, because the building can be used for community meetings and events as well. Previously, many gatherings in the community were hosted at the fire department.

The community safe room is located at 16046 Yellow Creek Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406