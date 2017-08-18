»»YEAH YEAH YEAH YEAH 5K RAISING MONEY FOR FIGHTING CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Tuscaloosa’s annual Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah 5K is Saturday, and if you haven’t yet registered there’s still time.The run, which raises money for fighting cystic fibrosis as part of the Thomas Plott Foundation, kicks off at 8 a.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Packet pickup is happening today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Expeditions‘ Galleria location (1657 McFarland Blvd N, Suite G2-F), but those who haven’t yet registered can register there or at the race site beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Late registration is $40, and comes with a goodie bag featuring a T-shirt, hat and more.
Heat Pizza Bar next to Government Plaza is hosting an after party featuring food and drink specials for racers.