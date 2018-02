Dear WVUA 23 viewers,

We are touched by your inquiries about our co-worker and friend Philip Coleman.

In response, we want to assure you that Philip is still a member of the WVUA 23 team. However, he has taken an extended leave of absence as he continues to recover from major eye surgery.

We look forward to Philip’s return to the anchor desk as soon as he’s able.

Along with all of us, Philip sincerely appreciates your concern and continued viewership.

Sincerely, the WVUA 23 Team