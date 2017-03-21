»»WVUA 23’S GARY HARRIS TAKING LEAVE OF ABSENCE

WVUA 23 Sports Director Gary Harris is taking a medical leave of absence beginning March 21.

Harris, who has served as sports director since the station went on the air, recently developed nodules on his vocal cords. At the request of his doctor and in an effort to avoid surgery, Harris will be going on voice rest for several weeks.

“Anyone that knows me will tell you that I love my job,” Harris said. “I would not be taking this leave it wasn’t absolutely necessary.”

During his absence, Assistant Sports Director Brandon Kamerman will be in charge and Weekend Anchor Zach Tigert will take on increased responsibilities. Harris said he is confident viewers will not notice a difference in WVUA 23’s sports coverage.

“Brandon and Zach are outstanding professionals and I’m confident that the sports department will not miss a beat,” he said.

In addition to Brandon and Zach, WVUA 23’s student interns will continue being a big part of the station’s sports coverage.