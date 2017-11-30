WVUA 23’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Contest Rules

CONTEST DESCRIPTION : For 12 days WVUA 23 will be posting items on Facebook that sponsors have agreed to give away for WVUA 23’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion. One sponsored item will be posted each of the 12 days. Participants should Comment and Share or Comment and Like (depending on what the instructions in the post are) the 12 Days of Christmas post each day on WVUA 23’s Facebook during the 12 day giveaway. Winners will be chosen the day following each post. Each person can only like/share/comment one time per day.

Dates of Contest : December 4th – 15th. A winner will be chosen on the following day and notified via Facebook and on the News at 6pm and 10pm.

HOW TO ENTER :

Participants follow the WVUA 23 Facebook page and must comment AND share OR comment AND like the 12 Days of Christmas Facebook post for that day.

INFORMATION REQUESTED :

Name on Facebook account

Contest Rules : There will be a maximum of 500 qualifiers. Winner will be randomly drawn from a maximum of 500 qualifiers. Each person can only like/share/comment one time per day.

Eligibility and Limitations : Employees of the Contest’s participating sponsors, registration/qualification locations, or Media Partners and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win.

Publicity/ Privacy : By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant the Sponsors any exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waives any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Contest, participants agree that the Sponsors may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.

Release : By participating, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against the Sponsors, its employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize.

Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Sponsors, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying appropriate taxes. Each winner must provide the Sponsors with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

Decisions : By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsors. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant or winner and may refuse to award any prize to a person who is ineligible or has violated any rule, gained unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. The Sponsors will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Sponsor’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Sponsors, the Sponsors reserve the right to terminate this Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Sponsors deem appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Sponsors and are final. The Sponsors may waive or amend any of these rules in its sole discretion.

Miscellaneous : Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. The Sponsors may substitute prizes of equivalent value, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time. The Sponsors disclaim any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Sponsors and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope. All entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned.