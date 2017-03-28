»»WVUA 23 WINS 2 ALABAMA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION AWARDS

WVUA 23 is the proud winner of two ABBY Awards at the Alabama Broadcasters Association awards dinner Saturday.

The station competed against all other stations in the state, regardless of market size.

WVUA 23 Reporter/Anchor Jack Royer won the Best News Feature category with “Tuscaloosa’s Dirtiest Jobs.” Jack rode along with Tuscaloosa’s sanitation workers during Garbage Man Appreciation Week, and produced the feature with WVUA 23 Photographer Keith Dobbins.

WVUA 23’s “This is the Place” promotional campaign won for Best Station Promotion. Don Ward and Amy Martin used the campaign to highlight WVUA 23’s anchors in the community, and to introduce changes to the anchor lineup.