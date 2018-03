WVUA 23’s over-the-air signal in Tuscaloosa has been down for the past few weeks because of an equipment failure.

We’re in the process of determining the problem’s source, and will have the signal restored as soon as possible.

If your signal’s been interrupted, you can still catch all our broadcasts live or at your convenience on the WVUA 23 Live Broadcast Facebook page.

Cable and satellite signals are not interrupted.