»»WRECKER COMPANY SUPPORTING DCH BREAST CANCER FUND WITH PINK TRUCK

It’s big, pink and white, and it’s helping women get much-needed screening and treatment for breast cancer.

Pinkie the wrecker truck, which belongs to Fred Robertson Wrecker Company, is already making a big impact.

The wrecker company has served the Tuscaloosa community since 1936, and Pinkie is a new addition to their collection. But each time the pink truck hits the streets, the company donates 5 percent of its proceeds to the DCH Breast Cancer Fund.

Fred Robertson employee Phillip Campbell said they were just looking for a way to give back.

“We thought the DCH Foundation was a worthy cause, because it’s right here in town,” he said. “(We’re) just trying to give back to the community for people in the community who supported us for all these years.”

Campbell said the company appreciates its loyal customers, and giving back to cancer hits close to home.

“I don’t know anyone that cancer has not touched,” he said. “And so we just thought it was a worthy cause.”