»»WORLDS OF WORK EXPO SHOWCASES POTENTIAL CAREERS FOR STUDENTS

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is throwing its annual Worlds of Work Expo at Shelton State Community College’s Martin Campus Oct. 12 and 13 to showcase career opportunities for students from across West Alabama.

More than 4,400 eighth-graders will visit the event with their schools over the two day event, and high-schoolers and post-secondary students are welcome with their parents or guardians from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The expo is open to students in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

“The expo will help bring attention to industries that are facing a shortage of skilled workers.” said Chief Operating Officer for the Chamber Donny Jones. “These employers face shortages over the next few years due to a retirement rate of up to 50 percent.”

Students can visit several potential career path examples at the expo, including agriculture, construction, energy, engineering, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, public safety and transportation.