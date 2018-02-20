»»WORK BEGINS ON HOME CELEBRATING LATEST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WIN

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Sarah Fowerbaugh

With 17 National Championships under Alabama’s belt, Habit for Humanity is breaking ground on its 17th house celebrating the Crimson Tide’s latest success.

The home was donated by Nick and Terry Saban through their foundation Nick’s Kids.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa Ellen Potts said the home will be a blessing to the new residents.

“Donna Smith and her two children will be living here,” said Smith. “Her son, Andrew, is in a wheelchair and has some significant challenges, and so this house will be completely handicap accessible and that will revolutionize their lives.”

Donna Smith, the new homeowner, believes the new home will make her son more independent.

“Each level of independency he can achieve is just a cool milestone to watch,” said Smith.

The home is expected to be finished and move-in ready by the end of May.