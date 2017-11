Tragic news out of Tuscaloosa County as Homicide officials were requested to the area of Ridgeway Road and Rickey Road earlier Friday by Woodstock Police on the report of a dead body.

The body of 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Smith, who was reported missing on Sunday was found in a wooded area not far from where his car was located on the day he was reported missing.

Homicide detectives say no foul play is suspected in Smith’s death.