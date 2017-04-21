»»WOODSTOCK ELEMENTARY CELEBRATES STUDENT FITNESS

When you think of state championship titles, you usually think football, baseball or basketball. But the students at Woodstock Elementary School are three-peat state champions at being physically fit.

The school’s been selected three years in a row by the Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness for its health programs and encouragement for students leading fitter, more active lives.

Parents, grandparents and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill joined students on a mile-long walk to commemorate their win today.

Woodstock Principal Sea Essman said her staff has worked hard at stressing the importance of fitness.

“I think it is really important to instill a healthy lifestyle at a young age and encourage opportunities for them to get up and get moving so that they can take it with them,” she said.

The trail they took today was created by Essman and her staff, with help from the Woodstock High School cross country team.