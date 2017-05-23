»»WOMAN WHO KILLED 2 IN 2015 BUHL MURDER PLEADS GUILTY, GETS LIFE IN PRISON

Angel Jones, 37, learned her fate today in a Tuscaloosa County Courtroom, two years after she brutally murdered two people in Buhl.

Jones pleaded guilty today to two counts of murder for the murders of her ex-boyfriend Roger Gregg, 55, and his former wife, Missy Hutchins, 53.

Judge Alan May sentenced Jones to two concurrent life sentences in state prison.

“She will stay in jail for a very long time,” said Tuscaloosa County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Cross. “At the same time, it brings closure to the families of both victims.”

Gregg and Hutchins were found stabbed to death inside Gregg’s home on Crooked Creek Drive in Buhl on May 9, 2015.

Investigators said Jones used a lawn mower blade and other sharp objects to stab the victims.

Hutchins’ brother, Marshall Hutchins, spoke to Jones during the hearing, saying he and his family forgive her.

Cross said that forgiveness is something that will stick with him even after the case closed.

“They’ll never forget,” he said. “But to see people be able to put aside their hurt, their pain. … I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we should take.”

Cross said Jones will be up for parole in 15 years.