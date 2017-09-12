»»WOMAN ROBBED AND BEATEN WITH HAMMER AT TUSCALOOSA GROCERY STORE

Press Release from Tuscaloosa Police Department –

On September 8, 2017, Tuscaloosa Police received a report of a robbery of an individual in the 3300 block of E McFarland Blvd. A female was robbed by an individual on September 7. The suspect was described as a black male armed with a sharp object. On September 11, Tuscaloosa Police received a report of a robbery of an individual that occurred on September 10 in the 100 block of James I Harrison Pkwy. On that date, a male was robbed by a black male armed with a sharp object. On September 11, Tuscaloosa Police responded to another robbery of an individual in the 4200 block of E University Blvd where a female was robbed by a black male and struck with a hammer. During the course of the investigation of these robberies, police were able to learn that they were committed by the same individual. Investigators were able to identify the suspect in the case as Reginald Lee Aaron, a 36 year old black male of Tuscaloosa. At this time, Aaron is in custody and being charged with two counts of Robbery 1 with a bond of $60,000 on each one. Further charges will be pending at a later date.

WVUA 23 learned from Tyler Hagood that the victim in the September 11th attack at the Winn Dixie in Five Points is his mother, 53-year-old Tammy Hagood.

Tyler told our Chelsea Barton, his mother suffered severe injuries to her right eye and face. She had surgery the following day and will have many more in the future, with only a 25% chance of regaining sight in her injured eye.

Tammy is employed at Tidmore Veterinary Hospital, where her co-workers have set up a Go Fund Me Page where people can donate. Those interested can also bring donations directly to Tidmore.

An account has also been set up at River Fall Credit Union under the name Tammy Hagood.