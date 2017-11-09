»»SMOKING WOMAN DRAGGED OUT OF HER SEAT IN BRYANT DENNY STADIUM TELLS HER SIDE OF THE STORY

If you’re a social media user, you’ve probably seen the video gone viral of a woman dragged from her seat by a policeman, after she was smoking during the Alabama vs. LSU football game at Bryant Denny Stadium.

The woman in that video reached out to WVUA 23 wanting to tell her side of this story.

She shared it with reporter Chelsea Barton.

We now know the woman seen in the video is 60-year-old Sheree Brush of Fairhope, Alabama.

In the video, it appears the officer leans in and tells Brush there is no smoking allowed in the stadium.

Her response cannot be made out in the video, but she takes one more puff of her cigarette and pushes it toward the officer’s face.

This is where brush says thousands and people who’ve viewed the video are misconstruing what actually happened.

She claims she was simply handing the cigarette to the officer to put out.

The officer proceeds to grab one of brush’s wrists and drag her from her seat.

Brush says she’s still suffering in more ways than one from this ordeal.

“I am having trouble getting around,” she told Chelsea. “And I am humiliated in my small town. Greatly hurt physically and emotionally. I was frightened to death,” Brush said.

But when asked if this will keep her from returning to Tuscaloosa to cheer on her team, Brush replied with, “Heavens no. Roll Tide!”

Brush told WVUA 23 she was not charged with any crime, but has hired an attorney to seek legal action.

Tuscaloosa Police Department has not identified the officer seen in the video, but the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the incident .