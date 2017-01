A 20-year-old woman died early this morning after she was struck by a train on 10th Avenue near the University of Alabama campus.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said Katie Keough, who was visiting from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was walking with several others in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue, just across the tracks from a large student apartment complex.

Police said the group was attempting to get across the tracks before the train blocked their path.