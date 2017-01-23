»»WOMAN CONVICTED OF 2014 KILLING SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS

A woman convicted of shooting and killing her son’s boyfriend in 2014 was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison today.

West Alabama mother Anita Hill shot and killed Jamie Johnson, 36, at a Tuscaloosa County truck stop in 2014.

Johnson and Hill’s son, Lee Sterling, had been dating for four years and had a history of domestic abuse. Hill testified at her trial that the couple’s history made her nervous for her son’s life, but claimed she did not remember shooting Johnson.

Hill’s defense, led by Jason Neff, today asked Judge Brad Almond to disregard the state’s murder charge minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and replace it with probation.

The prosecution, led by Tuscaloosa County Deputy District Attorney Eddie Sherlock, asked that Hill be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Almond granted neither request when he sentenced Hill to the 20-year minimum.

Sherlock said the district attorney’s office is disappointed in the sentence.

“We believe the sentence of 25 years was a good sentence,” he said. “Though we are disappointed, we can understand where the judge is coming from in that regard. She is going to prison, but as I noted earlier, unlike Jamie Johnson, Anita will return home to her family one day.”

Hill did read an apology letter aloud at her sentencing, saying she was sorry for taking Jamie away.

Hill will be eligible for parole in 15 years.