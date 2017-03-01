»»WOMAN CHARGED IN SLAYING DURING ARGUMENT IN FRONT OF KIDS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A woman has been charged with killing a man during an argument in front of children in Birmingham.

Local news outlets report that 28-year-old April Brackett is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Willie Griffin.

Investigators say Brackett and the victim were inside a vehicle on Saturday night when the two got into an argument in front of children. Authorities say Griffin grabbed the keys to Brackett’s vehicle and got out of the car.

Police say Brackett followed Griffin and then fatally shot him. Officers found the victim lying just off the roadway. Brackett remained at the scene.

It is unclear how many children were in the car or whether any are related to either Brackett or Griffin.

Jail records do not indicate whether Brackett has an attorney.