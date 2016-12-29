»»WOMAN CHARGED AFTER FALSE ABDUCTION CLAIM

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit says they’ve charged a 24-year-old woman with making a false report after she falsely said she’d been kidnapped.

Investigators said they responded to the call around 2 a.m. this morning after the woman said she’d been abducted from her home by two men and driven to a location of Old Fayette Road. The woman said when the suspects got out of her vehicle she was able to get in the driver’s seat and drive away.

Investigators said they processed the scene and interviewed the woman, but during the interview she admitted to fabricating the story because she was mad at her boyfriend over a relationship issue.

Haylee Hopson, 24, was charged with false reporting and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $3,000 bond.