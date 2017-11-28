»»WOMAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF NEGLECTING MENTALLY DISABLED BROTHER

A woman is facing charges after being accused of neglecting her mentally disabled adult brother.

Members of the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit said they responded to DCH Regional Medical Center around 9:45 this morning on a potential neglect case.

When officers arrived, they were told by hospital workers that a mentally disabled 46-year-old man was brought in by ambulance around 7 a.m. weighing under 90 pounds and covered with bed sores and dried feces.

Investigators said they determined that the victim was under the care of his sister, Lynette Pate Franks, 51.

Franks has been charged with neglect or abuse of a disabled adult, and will be placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $20,000 bond.