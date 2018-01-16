»»WINTER WEATHER CLOSURES & ROAD WARNINGS

Here’s a list of city, county and state offices, agencies and schools that will be closed, or keeping special hours on Wednesday, January 17; and a listing of streets, roads, and highways that are dangerous, impassable, or closed.
ROADS & HIGHWAYS
- Fayette County – All bridges and overpasses deemed impassable
SCHOOLS, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
- Cullman City and County
- Demopolis City and Offices
- Etowah County
- Fayette Christian Academy
- Hale County
- Holy Spirit Catholic School (in Tuscaloosa)
- Jasper City (until 10 a.m.)
- Jefferson County
- Lamar County
- Marion County
- Pickens Academy
- Pickens County
- Shelton St. Community College
- Stillman College
- Tuscaloosa City, County, and Central Offices
- University of Alabama (until 12 p.m.)
- UAB (until 1 p.m.)
- Walker County
- Winfield City
- Winston County
OFFICES & AGENCIES
- State of Alabama, all offices statewide