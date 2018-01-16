»»WINTER WEATHER CLOSURES & ROAD WARNINGS

Here’s a list of city, county and state offices, agencies and schools that will be closed, or keeping special hours on Wednesday, January 17; and a listing of streets, roads, and highways that are dangerous, impassable, or closed.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS

Fayette County – All bridges and overpasses deemed impassable

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Cullman City and County

Demopolis City and Offices

Etowah County

Fayette Christian Academy

Hale County

Holy Spirit Catholic School (in Tuscaloosa)

Jasper City (until 10 a.m.)

Jefferson County

Lamar County

Marion County

Pickens Academy

Pickens County

Shelton St. Community College

Stillman College

Tuscaloosa City, County, and Central Offices

University of Alabama (until 12 p.m.)

UAB (until 1 p.m.)

Walker County

Winfield City

Winston County

OFFICES & AGENCIES