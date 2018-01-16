»»WINTER WEATHER CLOSURES & ROAD WARNINGS

Trending
Here’s a list of city, county and state offices, agencies and schools that will be closed, or keeping special hours on Wednesday, January 17; and a listing of streets, roads, and highways that are dangerous, impassable, or closed.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS

  • Fayette County – All bridges and overpasses deemed impassable

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

  • Cullman City and County
  • Demopolis City and Offices
  • Etowah County
  • Fayette Christian Academy
  • Hale County
  • Holy Spirit Catholic School (in Tuscaloosa)
  • Jasper City (until 10 a.m.)
  • Jefferson County
  • Lamar County
  • Marion County
  • Pickens Academy
  • Pickens County
  • Shelton St. Community College
  • Stillman College
  • Tuscaloosa City, County, and Central Offices
  • University of Alabama (until 12 p.m.)
  • UAB (until 1 p.m.)
  • Walker County
  • Winfield City
  • Winston County

OFFICES & AGENCIES

  • State of Alabama, all offices statewide

 

