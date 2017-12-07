Trending
»»WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY MORNING

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a good portion of central Alabama, basically counties along and south of I-20. The counties to the north of I-20 are not under an advisory, watch or warning. A winter weather advisory doesn’t mean it’s a 100% chance it will snow in those counties. That’s just where there is a possibility of wintry precipitation and minor accumulations are possible. Below is the watch/warning map, which shows the counties in the advisory.

Be sure to stay with Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott and WVUA 23 throughout the day on the latest weather situation.

