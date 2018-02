By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Bi-Lo, the company that owns the supermarket chain Winn-Dixie, is filing for bankruptcy.

According to Bloomberg, the chain will close almost 200 stores as part of the restructuring.

Those locations have not been released.

Bi-Lo purchased Winn-Dixie in 2012 and operates locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Winn-Dixie has several locations in West Alabama.