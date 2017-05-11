»»WINGS OF GRACE HOSTS GIVEAWAY FOR MOMS IN NEED

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and Wings of Grace Relief Center is stepping up to help out moms in need.

The organization, which is part of Forest Lake Baptist Church, spent the morning giving away dresses and other items to moms in the community.

Wings of Grace is in its sixth year of operation, and the organization is growing. Their goal is providing people in need with necessary goods such as food, clothing, toiletries and household supplies.

Executive Director Terri Hibbard said their work is a calling from god.

“It’s not just to serve the lord,” she said. “But we know that we’re reaching people’s hearts.”

Retailers like Target, Publix and Big Lots donated food for the cause, and secondhand retailer Deja Vu had clothes for women and children.

Wings of Grace is located at Forest Lake Baptist Church, next to University Place Elementary.