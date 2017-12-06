»»WING ZONE RAISING MONEY FOR PARALYZED FOOTBALL PLAYER

A neck injury, in his very first college football game, left Ben Abercrombie paralyzed.

The Hoover native took the field for Harvard in September.

He was making a tackle when he fell to the ground and did not get up.

Ben is now unable to move his arms or legs.

Ben’s father, Marty Abercrombie, is urging people to “Stand Up for Ben,”

during this difficult recovery process.

To bring attention to the Ben Abercrombie fund in hopes that Ben will one day walk again,

all Wing Zone locations are providing free boneless wings on December 6, 2017.

Donations are encouraged.

You can also give to “Stand Up for Ben” at gofundme.com