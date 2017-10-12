»»WILLIE NELSON RETURNS TO TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Chandler Gory

Country music legend Willie Nelson returned to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Wednesday, Oct. 11. His touring partner, Jamey Johnson, opened the concert.

Nelson, 84, proved that time hasn’t taken its toll on his energy or love for performing, and the crowd reflected his enthusiasm.

Opened in 2011, the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has since become a venue that attracts big names from all genres. It is considered a cornerstone of the music scene in Tuscaloosa, and Nelson is just one of many performers who have filled the amphitheater with cheering fans.

Before the concert, Tuscaloosa Community Engagement Manager Michelle Smart said she was looking forward to seeing the amphitheater full of excited fans.

“Willie obviously loves being in the South,” Smart said. “We have a great venue here, it’s outdoors; I think we’re going to have some great weather tonight, so I think that he loves the crowd here in Tuscaloosa and the energy. We’ve had a good uptick in guests that are coming in and purchasing tickets today who are very excited, so I think it’ll be a really fun night.”

To ensure that concerts and events run smoothly and safely at the amphitheater, Smart said they have doubled down on security by instigating the same rules that Bryant-Denny Stadium uses for home football games. Bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches must be clear.