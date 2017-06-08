»»WILL A POLICE PRECINCT BE PUT IN TUSCALOOSA’S HIGHEST CRIME DISTRICT ?

When it comes to the big 5 crimes, Tuscaloosa’s District 7 has the highest rates in each category:

burglary, unlawful breaking and entering, auto theft, robbery and homicide.

“Having that record really verifies we need a substation within the district” District 7 Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry told WVUA 23. “It’s something to give residents more of a sense of ease,” she said.

Crime in district seven has steadily grown since the April 2011 tornado. Many displaced by that storm found affordable housing in district seven and relocated there. To combat the spark in criminal activity, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson placed a crime suppression unit in the area.

“They are a proactive unit where they are not tied to radio calls meaning they don’t sit and wait for a call,” Anderson told WVUA 23.” They go to an area where we are having a problem and they stay in that area and they address that area,” he added.

Anderson wants to make it clear his department has officers assigned to each district at all times. There are already three precincts throughout the city in addition to the TPD headquarters, which is located just minutes from district seven.

“Headquarters is extremely close to district seven,” said Anderson, “So, that is one of the issues as to why we have not looked into opening up a precinct at this time. The second issue is a matter of resources. We currently do not have the man power. Even if we had a substation or precinct right now, I wouldn’t have anybody I could put into it.”

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit has worked 14 investigations in District 7 since the April 2011 tornado.

Chief Anderson says TPD is currently funded for 286 police officers and only have 237 that are working.