»»WIFE OF SLAIN COALING MAN: HUSBAND’S MURDER WAS ‘SENSELESS’

A Coaling family is mourning the loss of 27-year-old Christopher McCrory.

The father of three was found Sunday night around 7 p.m. on Aimee Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. McCrory was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

McCrory’s also leaves behind his wife Brittnie, who told WVUA 23 she is heartbroken over this senseless act of violence.

“I’ve known him since he was 15,” she said through tears. “He was my first love, and now he’s just taken from underneath me by nonsense that had nothing to do with him. It’s kind of like a bad dream that I’m trapped in.”

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 46-year-old David Eugene Mitchell, who’s charged with killing Christopher McCrory.

If you’d like to assist the family with funeral costs, you can do so by clicking here.