»»WHO WILL BE ALABAMA’S NEXT GOVERNOR? IT’S A CROWDED FIELD

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel
The race for Alabama’s next governor is on.
On the Republican ticket is:
- Current Gov. Kay Ivey
- Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle
- State Sen. Slade Blackwell
- Author and preacher Scott Dawson
- State Sen. Bill Hightower
- Michael McAllister
The Democratic ticket includes:
- Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
- Minister and former House Rep. James Fields
- Jurist and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb
- Former pastor Jason Childs
- Author and activist Chris Countryman
- Ordained minister Anthony White
The primary election is June 5.
The runoff, if necessary, is set for July 17.
The general election is Nov. 6.