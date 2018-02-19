»»WHO WILL BE ALABAMA’S NEXT GOVERNOR? IT’S A CROWDED FIELD

Trending
Local, News

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

The race for Alabama’s next governor is on.

On the Republican ticket is:

  • Current Gov. Kay Ivey
  • Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle
  • State Sen. Slade Blackwell
  • Author and preacher Scott Dawson
  • State Sen. Bill Hightower
  • Michael McAllister

The Democratic ticket includes:

  • Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
  • Minister and former House Rep. James Fields
  • Jurist and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb
  • Former pastor Jason Childs
  • Author and activist Chris Countryman
  • Ordained minister Anthony White

The primary election is June 5.

The runoff, if necessary, is set for July 17.

The general election is Nov. 6.

