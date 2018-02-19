»»WHO WILL BE ALABAMA’S NEXT GOVERNOR? IT’S A CROWDED FIELD

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

The race for Alabama’s next governor is on.

On the Republican ticket is:

Current Gov. Kay Ivey

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

State Sen. Slade Blackwell

Author and preacher Scott Dawson

State Sen. Bill Hightower

Michael McAllister

The Democratic ticket includes:

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox

Minister and former House Rep. James Fields

Jurist and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb

Former pastor Jason Childs

Author and activist Chris Countryman

Ordained minister Anthony White

The primary election is June 5.

The runoff, if necessary, is set for July 17.

The general election is Nov. 6.