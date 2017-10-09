»»WHO KILLED GEORGE MANLY JR.? | SEVENTEEN YEARS LATER

This case is being pulled from October 9, 2000. Seventeen years ago, police responded to a welfare call at central square apartments in Tuscaloosa. When they arrived, they found George Manly Jr., 64, brutally murdered inside his home.

There is one person who may have laid eyes on Manly’s killer(s). A witness who lived at the apartment complex

heard Manly arguing with people inside or around his apartment early that morning. Then saw two men running away.

Manly’s daughter Cheryl Mu’min told WVUA 23 whoever took her father’s like also robbed their family of many life experiences.

“Dad never got to see his grandchildren grow up, she said. “Obviously they were small kids when he passed away. He never got to see them graduate from high school and he didn’t get to walk me down the aisle. ”

If you have any information on the George Manly case from 2000, you are asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit at (205) 464 -8690 or Crimestoppers at (205) 752 – STOP.