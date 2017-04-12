»»WHO IS KAY IVEY? A LOOK AT ALABAMA’S NEW GOVERNOR

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is a small-town girl who found herself in a office she didn’t expect to hold. But that doesn’t mean she’s not ready to lead the state.

“I was prepared for this day, but never desired it,” Ivey said during her inauguration Monday.

The 72-year-old former school teacher is now Alabama’s 54th governor, and its second female governor.

Ivey is originally from Camden in Wilcox County. It’s a small town with about 2,000 people in a county with one of Alabama’s highest unemployment rates.

An Auburn graduate, she worked as a high school teacher and bank officer before she became the first Republican elected to state treasurer in 2002.

Ivey was elected lieutenant governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. She held that office until she was sworn in as governor at 6 p.m. Monday.

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama CEO Jim Page said he wants to develop a relationship with Ivey as strong as Tuscaloosa’s relationship with Bentley.

“We’ve maintained a good working relationship with Gov. Bentley during his administration, and that wont change with Gov. Ivey,” Page said. “We will certainly stay in contact with her, we will go to see her and talk about issues that affecting this area. At the same time we will invite her here.”

As Ivey moves in, Bentley is moving out.

State Auditor Jim Ziegler said Bentley has until April 17 to vacate the governor’s office, and until April 19 to clear out the governor’s mansion.