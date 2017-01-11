»»WHAT’S IN A BOND? HOW BAIL IS DETERMINED IN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

It’s a question we’ve seen on social media whenever bond amounts come up: How can a suspect accused of a violent crime wind up with a lower bail than someone with nonviolent drug-related charges?

Alabama’s Supreme Court sets a bail schedule, with recommended amounts for various crimes. Want to see that schedule? Check it out right here.

While each county can create their own schedule, Tuscaloosa County adheres to the Supreme Court’s.

For instance, suspects facing capital felony charges — usually murder — are recommended a range between $50,000 to no bail at all.

Most amounts fall within a close range — $2,500 to $15,000, for instance, but drug manufacturing and trafficking charges are a different beast. If you’re charged with manufacturing or trafficking, you could face anywhere between $5,000 to $1.5 million in bonds per charge.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said the schedule can make it easier for violent criminals to pay their way out of jail and go on committing more crimes.

That’s the case with Cedrick Lamar Collins, 18, who was arrested Tuesday after an attempted robbery that led to two-hour standoff at Alabama Credit Union on Paul W. Bryant Drive. Eleven employees were taken hostage, but none were harmed.

Collins was out on bond after he was accused of abducting a young woman from University Mall, then robbing and raping her in November 2015.

Webb said that although Collins has a set bond of $60,000 for Tuesday’s robbery, he won’t be getting out this time.

“Any defendant in the state is entitled to a bond, other than a capital murder case,” Webb said.

If they make bond, defendants have certain conditions they must continue meeting, he said, such as drug testing or monitoring. The biggest condition? Staying out of trouble.

“If they commit a new offense, then the bond in the old case is revoked,” Webb said. “It happens almost automatically. We filed yesterday, our office filed a motion yesterday to revoke the bond insure that no matter what happened with the bonds in the current case, that there was no chance of releasing him.”

Collins is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.