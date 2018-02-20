»»WHAT TO DO IN AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

In wake of the recent mass shootings, it is important to know what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

“The most important thing you should do is to get out of the building” said Lt. Mark Glenn of the Northport Police Department. “As quickly as you can get out. Leave personal items behind, try and take other folks with you. If other people slow you down by becoming indecisive, leave them.”

Glenn said that if you cannot run, you should hide or barricade yourself.

“Hide or barricade yourself in place, go into a room, lock the door, put heavy furniture in front of the door, turn the lights off, turn your cellphone on silent,” Glenn said.

If all else fails, you may need to fight. Glenn suggest making make shift weapons and throwing objects at the shooters head.

Remember these three words: Run, Hide, Fight. They may just save your life.

Northport Police Department holds active shooter seminars, and if your business or church is interested, you can call 205-333-3013.