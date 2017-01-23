»»WESTLAWN MIDDLE TEACHER IN RUNNING FOR NATIONAL AWARD

Westlawn Middle School Teacher of the Year Nicole Anders is in the running for a nationwide honor.

Anders was nominated for the 2016-17 National Lifechanger Award. The award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, recognizes the top kindergarten through 12th-grade public and private educators in the U.S.

This year, 15 teachers will be designated Lifechangers. Four of those will be finalists, and one will win the grand prize. Each of those 15 wins a cash prize for themselves and their schools.

“I was surprised,” Anders said. “I didn’t initially know at the time that I was nominated for the award, so I was surprised, but grateful and appreciative that my administration and my parents think so highly of what I’m doing in the classroom.”

Anders was nominated by Weslawn Middle School Principal Tiffany Davis.