»»WEST TUSCALOOSA RESIDENTS UPSET ABOUT LOCATION FOR NEW CHECKERS

By WVUA 23 Student Reoprter Madison MacLean

While residents want new business in West Tuscaloosa, the decision to put a new Checkers in a residential area is not what they had in mind.

“If you are going to put a business in the community, put it in the business community. Don’t come to the residential community and the heart of the community and put up a business,” says concerned resident Booker T. Hasan.

The Alabama Department of Transportation denied the request for a driveway to the new Checkers from Stillman Boulevard, meaning drivers have to go through a residential neighborhood. Residents are also concerned about Checkers’ late-night hours.

“You know you can’t please everybody all the time. You just have to weigh the factors and their concerns and just kind of meet it halfway,” says Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Phyllis Odom, who has been spearheading the efforts to open the new Checkers.

The Tuscaloosa City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the rezoning Tuesday night at 6 p.m.