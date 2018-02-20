»»WEST ALABAMA WORKS HOSTS CAREER FAIR AT BROOKWOOD HIGH

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Joylyn Bukovac and Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

West Alabama Works and Shelton State Community College teamed up on Feb. 20 to host a job connection and training event aimed to pair those looking for jobs with companies that need new employees.

The fair took place at Brookwood High School. People interested in participating began registering through the career connect system which would generate a potential employment match.

Andrew Kulh, outcomes coordinator of West Alabama Works, said almost 7,000 people registered to participate and has resulted in success with many participants being hired by participating companies.

Ross Mize, a local resident, is trying to find a job that will better himself and his family.

“I wanted to see what kind of jobs they offer and to see if it could be something that I would be able to do and get more experience,” Mize said.

West Alabama Works also helps people get ready to enter the work field.

“The Ready to Work program is one that the auto industry is mandating for all employees. (West Alabama Works) is able to provide that which allows people to come out, get certified and take that certificate and apply for jobs,” Kulh said.