»»WEST ALABAMA WOMAN SURVIVES DEADLY LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

Stephanie Brown, a Perry County native, was one of the nearly 22, 000 people gathered Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was also one of the lucky ones who escaped unharmed.

“When the gunfire began everyone around me hit the ground,” Brown recalled. “I didn’t even know shots were being fired until I got to the ground and my hair was literally in peoples’ blood. That’s when I knew I had to get out of there,” she told WVUA 23 news reporter and high school friend, Chelsea Barton.

“I cannot tell you how many people I stepped on, dead or alive,” Brown said. “If you stayed you were going to die.”

As a registered nurse herself, Brown is present for some of the worst days of peoples lives. She told WVUA 23 that none of the countless tragedies she’s witnessed will ever compare to this.

“I’ll never forget the things I saw, and I have dealt with a lot of trauma over the years, ” Brown exclaimed.

During the entire situation Brown felt the most afraid when she had to let her mother know that she may never see her again.

“I had to tell her that I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it,” Brown sobbed. “I don’t know how I’ll ever get over something like this. It was the worst thing I’ll ever experience.”

Brown told WVUA since the shooting, she’s been grieving in her own way and getting in touch with loved ones here at home to let them know she is safe.