»»WEST ALABAMA SUFFERING EXTREME DROUGHT

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Sarah Fowerbaugh

Rain totals for West Alabama are lower than they have been in recent years. The year started off with a dry spell, and meteorologists aren’t expecting anything to change in the forecast.

Drought conditions across West Alabama are at an all time high, and this weekend’s showers didn’t do much to help. WVUA 23’s Weather Specialist Reggie Roakes said he’s concerned about what the effects will be on the growing season for Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

“We could likely start seeing impacts a few months down the road as we start seeing agriculture pick up,” said Roakes.

Typically, the state has been able to bounce back during the winter season, but Roakes said the dry winter could have effects past February.

“When it gets colder, you think it’s going to rain a day or two,” said Roakes. “But unfortunately, this hasn’t been happening.”

The drought will likely affect the farming community first, according to Roakes, with farmers having to rely on existing groundwater resources to care for their crops in the coming season.

The National Weather Service‘s Climate Prediction Center has predicted that warmer and drier conditions will continue through late February.