»»WEST ALABAMA STATE FAIR IS THIS WEEK

The West Alabama State Fair is back in town.

WEST ALABAMA STATE FAIR HOURS Tues.: 6 p.m. to close

Wed.: 6 p.m. to close

Thurs.: 6 p.m. to close

Fri.: 6 p.m. to close

Sat.: 1 p.m. to close

Hosted by United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama , the fair opened Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

This year, prices aren’t based on age. Instead, they’re based on how tall you are.

Children 29 inches (2 feet, 4 inches) and under get in for free. Children between 30 (2 feet, 5 inches) and 41 inches (3 feet, 4 inches) pay $4 for a ticket. Anyone taller than 41 inches will pay $7 for a ticket.

Event coordinator Keith Hamby said the money raised is going to a great cause.

“This is the primary fundraiser for United Cerebal Palsey of West Alabama,” he said. “They have put a lot of leg work into this event. This time of the year, it’s one of the best opportunities for people to come out. They can have a good time and know their money is going to a great organization.”

To see a full list of times, attractions and events, visit westalabamastatefair.com.