»»WEST ALABAMA STATE FAIR IS THIS WEEK

The West Alabama State Fair is back in town.Hosted by United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama, the fair opened Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
This year, prices aren’t based on age. Instead, they’re based on how tall you are.
Children 29 inches (2 feet, 4 inches) and under get in for free. Children between 30 (2 feet, 5 inches) and 41 inches (3 feet, 4 inches) pay $4 for a ticket. Anyone taller than 41 inches will pay $7 for a ticket.
Event coordinator Keith Hamby said the money raised is going to a great cause.
“This is the primary fundraiser for United Cerebal Palsey of West Alabama,” he said. “They have put a lot of leg work into this event. This time of the year, it’s one of the best opportunities for people to come out. They can have a good time and know their money is going to a great organization.”
To see a full list of times, attractions and events, visit westalabamastatefair.com.