»»WEST ALABAMA PRESCRIPTION PROGRAM OFFERS HELP FOR SENIORS IN NEED

Pay the power bill, buy groceries or buy necessary medication? That’s the tough choice many seniors face across West Alabama.

But the Area Agency on Aging of West Alabama is offering some help with their prescription drug program. Anyone 55 or older who has no prescription drug coverage, suffers from a chronic medical condition and meets income limits is eligible.

Community Health Programs Coordinator Kayla Clark said its all about helping those in need.

“If they’re having trouble paying for prescription drugs at all, they can contact us,” she said. “We help them apply for patient assistant programs through the pharmaceutical companies. Those companies are the ones that really decide if they’re eligible or not, but we help them through the whole process.”

For more information, call 800-243-5463.