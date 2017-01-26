»»WEST ALABAMA NARCOTICS TASK FORCE REVEALS 2016 DRUGS DATA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner
The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force revealed Wednesday there were more than 1,500 drug-related arrests made over the past year in the area.
That’s according to the task force’s Annual Statistical Report.
“We have seen an increase in certain drugs,” said Capt. Wayne Robertson with the task force. “We have seen a rise in methamphetamine use and trafficking.”
In 2016, narcotics task force agents seized nearly $200,000 of meth. But now, agents are dealing with a an even cheaper, more dangerous drug.
“Heroin is one of our most dangerous drugs, and its probably one of our biggest threats,” Robertson said. But heroin is still outclassed, popularity-wise, by marijuana, cocaine and meth.
A look at the numbers:
- 2014: $1.1 million in drug seizures
- 2015: $1.3 million in drug seizures
- 2016: $2.4 million in drug seizures
Drug-specific numbers:
- 2014: $737,909
2015: $744,881
2016: $1,044,547
- 2014: $146,789
2015: $202,901
2016: 190,530
- 2014: $82,990
2015: $74,508
2016: $791,829
- 2014: $5,280
2015: $3,125
2016: $2,535
Other interesting data:
- Money seized
- Meth labs discovered
- Weapons seized
- Search warrants obtained
- Average offender age
- Youngest offender age
- 2014: $868,000
2015: 428,000
2016: 639,000
- 2014: 84
2015: 67
2016: 38
- 2014: 86
2015: 71
2016: 153
- 2014: 292
2015: 161
2016: 161
- 2014: 28
2015: 27
2016: 29
- 2014: 17
2015: 16
2016: 14
The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force said they have a message for drug users and dealers.
“If you come to Tuscaloosa County,” Robertson said. “We’re strict on all drugs, and we’re going to continue to enforce the drug laws of not only Tuscaloosa, but the state of Alabama.”
The task force, Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll continue their efforts to seize drugs and arrest dealers, but also assist those seeking treatment with finding the help they need.
If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction, find a treatment center near you here.