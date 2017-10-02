»»WEST ALABAMA MANHUNT ENDS WITH ARREST AT GREENE COUNTY REST STOP

A Meridian Mississippi man is back in custody in west Alabama after he prompted a multi-agency manhunt Monday morning.

Law enforcement officials tell WVUA 23 31-year-old Brandon Harrison was arrested by Livingston Police early Monday morning for trying to break into vehicles. Police say Harrison then escaped the Livingston officer’s custody near Exit 17 along Interstate 20/59 and that’s where this massive manhunt began.

The 17th judicial circuit drug task force responded with their K-9 units and began setting up a perimeter when they got word Harrison had stolen a silver Cadillac and was on the run toward Tuscaloosa.

The suspect was spotted by police near the Boligee exit, but he then turned around on the interstate traveling the opposite direction of oncoming traffic.

The 100 mile per hours pursuit ended at the a nearby rest stop when Harrison bailed out of the stolen car and went into the woods on foot.

“It’s a wonder there was not a lot of innocent life lost during this time,” Commander of the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force Clint Sumlin told WVUA 23.

With assistance from the drug task force K-9 units and the Alabama State Troopers’ helicopter, Harrison was forced out of the woods and into police custody.

Harrison was back in police custody less than 3 hours after he escaped. At this time we are unsure of the charges he faces, but he remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Law enforcement offices involved: 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Livingston Police Department, UWA Campus Police, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Eutaw Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.