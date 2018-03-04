»»WEST ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT RECEIVE TRAINING ON CONSTITUTION

West Alabama law enforcement spent the afternoon training on constitutional protections.

The training covered the Fourth Amendment, which covers unreasonable search and seizure, the Fifth Amendment, which gives the right to a grand jury and self-incrimination, as well as the Sixth Amendment, which ensures the right to know the charges and evidence against a person.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town helped with the training, and said it was important that everyone recognizes ways to get better. Town said that new decisions affect how tings have been done in the past, but hopes that training like this will improve investigations and strengthen prosecutions.

“One of my roles and I think one of my duties of as a United States attorney is ensure that law enforcement members are armed with those capabilities to the fullest extent possible,” said Town.