»»WEST ALABAMA FOOD BANK NEEDS MORE DONATIONS

The 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive was a one-day event Saturday, but organizers say that’s no excuse to avoid donating.

HOW TO DONATE: Deliver canned or nonperishable goods to any U.S. post office

Deliver canned or nonperishable goods to the food bank, located at behind Cadence Bank and North View Plaza shopping center on the north side of McFarland Boulevard in Northport

Host a food drive

Last year, about 65,000 pounds of food were collected, but thanks to rain, Mother’s Day and other variables, this year’s drive came up short.

Although the drive is over, canned goods can still be dropped off at any post office.

West Alabama Food Bank Associate Director Greg Parker said people need food all year, not just during the holidays.

“Those people who are hungry around Thanksgiving are hungry the rest of the year, too,” Parker said.

Parker said he believes this year’s food drive shortfall could be because the post office did not hand out bags this year, so many residents forgot about donating food.

“Alabama has the second-highest rate of poverty in the nation,” Parker said. “Here we deal directly with the Black Belt region, which has one of the higher poverty levels in the state of Alabama.”

Any post office in the West Alabama area will accept canned and nonperishable goods this week. If you’d like to donate directly to the West Alabama Food Bank, click right here. If you or someone you know needs help, call 888-421-1266 or visit westalabamafoodbank.org.