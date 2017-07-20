»»WEST ALABAMA DISTRICT ATTORNEY RUNNING FOR COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

West Alabama District Attorney Chris McCool is throwing his name in the hat for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

He currently serves as district attorney for the 24th Judicial Circuit, which includes Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties.

“It’s been a very fulfilling career, but I want to take that same focus onto the bench,” McCool said. “When you become a judge, you’re not an advocate for anyone. You’re an arbiter for justice, and that’s what I want to do.”

McCool is running on the Republican ticket, and the election will be held in 2018.