»»WEST ALABAMA BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB REOPENS

The Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama reopened yesterday after a trying week-long period for the organization. The center has been closed to regroup after the arrest of their former director, Tony Bush. He was arrested last week for possession of child pornography.

“I was kind of shocked when it all happened. And I think the neighborhood was kind of shocked when it all happened,” Sidney Ryans, a local parent said. “I know it still hasn’t been resolved, but the fact that they’re making efforts or taking steps towards trying to get this matter resolved… It does give me relief, and I’m pretty sure it gives relief to other parents, as well.”

Parents also said the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama is a valuable resource, especially their after school programs.

Tony Bush remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.