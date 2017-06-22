»»WEST ALABAMA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR MAN WANTED ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force needs your help finding a man wanted on drug trafficking charges.

Kevin James Piccolo, 22, of Waxman, North Carolina, is charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond totaling $1.6 million.

Task force officials said that on May 26, the force executed a search warrant at Piccolo’s home in the 1400 block of Sixth Street in Tuscaloosa, where they recovered 5 pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at $17,500, 2 grams of cocaine valued at $200, a half-gram of ketamine valued at $70, 1.5 grams of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) valued at $250, 4 grams of MDMA valued at $400, assorted drug paraphernalia and $59,400 in cash.

If you know the whereabouts of Piccolo, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force at 205-248-4770.