»»WEST ALABAMA AUBURN CLUB DONATES CLOTHES TO ONE CAUSE TO GIVE

It may be the most heated rivalry in the state, but Alabama and Auburn supporters can play nice together when community service is involved.

Anyone who’s ever applied for a job knows how expensive professional clothing can be, and the West Alabama Auburn Club is doing its best to ease that cost for those who can’t afford business clothes.

Alperlonia Wilson said she saw getting those who want jobs into job-ready clothes was an under-served need in Tuscaloosa, so she created the nonprofit One Cause to Give.

The charity collects professional dress clothing and distributes it to those in need. But with that need growing, Wilson’s stock began dwindling — at least until the West Alabama Auburn Club surprised her this week with a big donation.

The WAAC is made up of Auburn supporters who live in the middle of Crimson Tide territory, and group president Terrance Dedrick said they’re proud to offer their help.

If you’d like to donate clothes to One Cause to Give, call 205-632-0762.