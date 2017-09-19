»»‘WE’RE NOT USED TO DEALING WITH THIS’: PICKENS COUNTY STRUGGLES TO IDENTIFY MAN FOUND DEAD

Pickens County authorities are still searching for answers after a body riddled with gunshot wounds was found by dove hunters early Sunday.

It’s been two days since the man was found dead, but Pickens County Sheriff David Abston said he still hasn’t been identified.

The man was found with no identification in a yard along County Road 53, near the Mississippi state line off Highway 82 in Ethelsville, Abston said.

He’s a black man likely in his 40s or 50s, 6 feet tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has a shaved head and a gray or white goatee and mustache.

Abston said something like this is rare in Pickens County.

“It is a quiet community and we don’t have but one or two murders a year,” he said. “So we are not used to dealing with this.”

If you have any information on who the man may be, or who could be responsible for the homicide, please call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-2000.